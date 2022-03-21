Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

29,506 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

  1. 8667896
  2. 8667896
  3. 8667896
  4. 8667896
  5. 8667896
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,506KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8667896
  • Stock #: PA8878
  • VIN: JF2GTACC9KH314155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 29,506 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 BMW X3 xDrive 3...
 69,350 KM
$44,498 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 59,375 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,769 KM
$23,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory