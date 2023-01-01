$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience CVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
83,464KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9795235
- Stock #: P0077
- VIN: JF2GTAAC6K8335869
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,464 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 83,464 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Convenience CVT. This surprisingly affordable crossover comes loaded with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Starlink, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 225/60R17
Wheels: 17" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: 6.5" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), 4 speakers, USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated steerin...
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system and X-Mode
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
STARLINK
