$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189605
- Stock #: L1249
- VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3063222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1249
- Mileage 64,512 KM
Vehicle Description
For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 64,512 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is CVT. This Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2