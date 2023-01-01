Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

64,512 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189605
  • Stock #: L1249
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3063222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1249
  • Mileage 64,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key!

For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 64,512 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is CVT. This Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Forward Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

