2019 Toyota Corolla
- Low Mileage
2019 Toyota Corolla
- Low Mileage
Used
34,644KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1KC210813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This low mileage sedan has just 34,644 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
