Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to its powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This low mileage sedan has just 34,644 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Toyota Corolla

34,644 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

- Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12691560

2019 Toyota Corolla

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,644KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1KC210813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This low mileage sedan has just 34,644 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition - Moonroof for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition - Moonroof 15,993 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 24,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kemptville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 94,857 KM $14,940 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2019 Toyota Corolla