$26,086+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
Technology AWD-e - Navigation
2019 Toyota Prius
Technology AWD-e - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$26,086
+ taxes & licensing
101,285KM
Used
VIN JTDL9RFU5K3004709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11579A
- Mileage 101,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring!
Compare at $26869 - Our Price is just $26086!
With incredible fuel economy, legendary reliability, and dynamic handling, this Toyota Prius sets the standard for green transportation. This 2019 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology, and once again it redefines the segment with the new 2019 Toyota Prius. From the way it looks to the way it drives, the Toyota Prius surprises at every turn. Its sleek exterior is striking from every angle, but those lines aren't just for show. The aerodynamic shape of the Prius helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and fuel efficiency. With a premium and spacious interior packed with intuitive technology, the Prius is more fun to drive than ever. This hatchback has 101,285 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius's trim level is Technology AWD-e. Upgrading to this all-wheel drive Prius Technology is a great choice as it comes with some extra features not found on the lower model. These features include a power sunroof, SofTex seat material, a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, heated front seats, a 60-40 split folding rear seat, a pre-collision safety system, automatic highbeam assist and LED lights. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, a handy rear view camera, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors and a 7 inch touchscreen display that is paired with built-in navigation, wireless charging, SiriusXM, enhanced voice recognition, USB inputs and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Interior
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Overall height: 1,475 mm
Overall Length: 4,575 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Curb weight: 1,460 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
Lithium ion motor battery
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,846 kg
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$26,086
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2019 Toyota Prius