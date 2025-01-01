$20,066+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
c - $67.68 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,745KM
VIN JTDKDTB35K1620314
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0008A
- Mileage 112,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile, spacious and economical, this Toyota Prius c is a strong competitor in the compact hybrid market. This 2019 Toyota Prius C is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Designed for the urban commuters, this compact Toyota Prius c is the perfect ultra efficient city car. With its smaller dimensions, the Prius c offers a pleasant ride in the busy city streets with all of the space you need. Agile and versatile, it is surprisingly comfortable and quiet, with fierce styling and excellent safety features. This sedan has 112,745 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
