$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109793
- Stock #: A1575
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW029847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45575 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $42995!
The all-new 2019 RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 48,358 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.
Payments from $669.92 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
360 Camera
SiriusXM
