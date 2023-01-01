$42,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 3 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10109793

10109793 Stock #: A1575

A1575 VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW029847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,358 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights 360 Camera SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.