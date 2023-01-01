$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 8 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10282887

10282887 Stock #: L1268

L1268 VIN: 2T3W1RFV8KC026361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1268

Mileage 71,882 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.