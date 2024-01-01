$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
96,175KM
Used
VIN 1V2RR2CA6KC601443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11958A
- Mileage 96,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look, R-Line Exterior Design, R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels!
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
With its beautiful curves, the exceptionally roomy and comfortable interior and excellent ride quality, there isn't much left to ask for when looking at the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
While this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 96,175 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This truly luxurious Highline Atlas comes with a sunroof, tilt down heated side mirrors with turn signals, navigation, cooled seats, synthetic wood trim, leather seats, memory settings, front and rear parking sensors, and a Class III hitch and harness. Other premium features include heated synthetic leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, an 8 inch touchscreen radio, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this sweet SUV is stylish and safe as well. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals In Aluminum Look, R-line Exterior Design, R-line Leather-wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
50-50 Third Row Seat
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Rear Audio System
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Front Head Room: 1,048 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,042 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room : 1,474 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,145 mm
Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L
3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm
Overall Length : 5,036 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm
Wheelbase : 2,979 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2019 Volkswagen Atlas