2019 Volkswagen Golf...

$39,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10427724

10427724 Stock #: 11531A

11531A VIN: WVWVA7AU6KW127753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11531A

Mileage 63,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Performance Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Wheel Diameter: 19 Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Simulated carbon fibre door trim Self-leveling headlights Tires: Profile: 35 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Tires: Speed Rating: Y Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Heated sport seats Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Remote CD changer in glove box Wheelbase: 2,630 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Rear Leg Room: 903 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Rear Head Room: 967 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,799 mm Overall height: 1,436 mm Curb weight: 1,525 kg VIENNA LEATHER Overall Length: 4,276 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Type of tires: Summer Performance App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring Fender Premium Audio System Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Dynamic Chassis Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.