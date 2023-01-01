$39,976+ tax & licensing
$39,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2019 Volkswagen Golf
R 5-door DSG - Vienna Leather
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
63,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427724
- Stock #: 11531A
- VIN: WVWVA7AU6KW127753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41175 - Our Price is just $39976!
This 2019 Volkswagen Golf R isn't your average daily commuter- it offers loads of power, excellent handling capabilities and plenty of luxuries. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Volkswagen Golf R is an elegant, restrained compact is eerily similar to the standard Golf, designed to blend in with traffic and be the least flamboyant and flashy. Within the finely crafted interior you will find all luxuries and countless creature comforts you want, while the performance and handling will definitely leave you speechless. This car is truly a track star!This hatchback has 63,095 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf R's trim level is 5-door DSG. Description: Arguably one of the best performers among the compacts, this Volkswagen Golf R is a true thoroughbred sports car. Options and features include a 288 horsepower engine, driver ride control sport tuned adaptive suspension, elegant performance alloy wheels, LED brake lights, fully automatic LED headlamps, a premium Fender stereo with 8 speakers and a sub-woofer, an 8 inch display with navigation and proximity sensor, voice controlled multimedia, SiriusXM satellite radio, App-Connect smartphone integration, Bluetooth, heated front power seats, a sport leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, power fuel release, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, Vienna leather seat trim, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Vienna Leather, Dynamic Chassis Control, Fender Premium Audio System, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Performance Suspension, Heated Sport Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Heated sport seats
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Curb weight: 1,525 kg
VIENNA LEATHER
Overall Length: 4,276 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Fender Premium Audio System
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dynamic Chassis Control
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2