2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$23,996
+ taxes & licensing
45,575KM
Used
VIN 3VW117AU3KM517835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3397
- Mileage 45,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps!
Compare at $24716 - Our Price is just $23996!
This 2019 Golf SportWagen is exactly what you want for a true all-rounder family hatch. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Now in its seventh generation, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is close to being the prime example of automotive perfection. This versatile and practical urban utility vehicle is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family wagon with terrific ride quality, excellent interior versatility, and the styling of a historic German automotive icon. The SportWagen offers the versatility and comfort of a modern wagon without sacrificing power or on road handling, remaining as agile as ever.This low mileage wagon has just 45,575 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline DSG 4MOTION. This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen lets you take on added safety and capability of a full time all wheel drive system. Other features include body colored side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, cornering lights, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front comfort seats, a multi-functional leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Automatic Headlamps
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,562 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Curb weight: 1,549 kg
1 USB port
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Volkswagen Golf