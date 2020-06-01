Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

Execline 5-door Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Sale Price

$35,008

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4969713
  • Stock #: 8449
  • VIN: 3VWS57AU7KM009585
Exterior Colour
Tornado Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Driver Assistance Package!



Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.

Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca

This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own.

Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.

This tornado red hatchback has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Golf's trim level is Execline 5-door Auto. Description: This top of the range Volkswagen Golf Execline offers luxury up-scale features for the price of a compact stylish city runabout. Options include a power sunroof with sunshade, fully automatic headlamps with delay off, front fog lamps, cornering lights, a premium Fender sound system with 8 speakers and a subwoofer, integrated satellite navigation, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front sport seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry and push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with multiple functions, simulated carbon fiber interior inserts, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://dealerinspire-brochure.s3.amazonaws.com/1841.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing


Total cash rebate of $1500 is reflected in the price. Rebate of $1500 is included in the price. This is a cash credit only and cannot be combined with subvented finance rates. See dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2020-06-01. See dealer for details.

Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver Assistance Package
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Engine: 1.4 TSI 147HP
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
  • Wheels: 17" x 7J Karlskoga Alloy
  • Tires: 225/45R17 91H AS
  • Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat and front seats power lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

