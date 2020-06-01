501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
+ taxes & licensing
Driver Assistance Package!
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca
This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.
This tornado red hatchback has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Execline 5-door Auto. Description: This top of the range Volkswagen Golf Execline offers luxury up-scale features for the price of a compact stylish city runabout. Options include a power sunroof with sunshade, fully automatic headlamps with delay off, front fog lamps, cornering lights, a premium Fender sound system with 8 speakers and a subwoofer, integrated satellite navigation, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front sport seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry and push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with multiple functions, simulated carbon fiber interior inserts, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://dealerinspire-brochure.s3.amazonaws.com/1841.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Total cash rebate of $1500 is reflected in the price. Rebate of $1500 is included in the price. This is a cash credit only and cannot be combined with subvented finance rates. See dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2020-06-01. See dealer for details.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2