2019 Volkswagen Golf

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Cornering Lights

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver Assistance Package

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

50 L Fuel Tank

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

8-Way Driver Seat

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Engine: 1.4 TSI 147HP

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Wheels: 17" x 7J Karlskoga Alloy

Tires: 225/45R17 91H AS

Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat and front seats power lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.