2019 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf Comfortline 4-Door - 201 km Range
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
56,175KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9598411
- Stock #: P3125
- VIN: WVWPR7AU8KW906105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indium Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Shetland Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34500 - Our Price is just $33495!
Being part of one of the best selling vehicles in the world says a lot about the refinement and build quality of this 2019 Volkswagen eGolf. This 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is for sale today in Kanata.
Combining the most famous family hatchback with electric power must have been one of the best things that Volkswagen has ever accomplished. This 2019 eGolf has a long line of successful predecessors, and being one of the most refined models of the years says a lot about its nature and capabilities. The eGolf offers virtually the same stylish design of the standard Golf, the same quality, and the very same comfort while also providing a clean alternative with electric power complete with a very respectable range.This hatchback has 56,175 kms. It's indium gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our e-Golf's trim level is Comfortline 4-Door. Environmentally friendly and completely battery powered, this Volkswagen eGolf comes very well equipped with a list of premium features consisting of heated side mirrors with turn signals, electrically heated front windshield, LED brake lights, a powerful 8 speaker stereo, an 8 inch display with proximity sensors and an SD card slot, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, heated front comfort seats with driver's lumbar support, a leather steering wheel with multiple functions, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone front air conditioning, auto dimming rear view mirror, a cooled glove box, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Proximity Key
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lighting
201 km Range
e-Manager Display
e-Sound Pedestrian Warning
