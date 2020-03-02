16 in Rama Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamps, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto!



This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a mild mannered, competent, comfortable family sedan that aims to please.



Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.



This pure white sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.





Total cash rebate of $1500 is reflected in the price. Rebate of $1500 is included in the price. This is a cash credit only and cannot be combined with subvented finance rates. See dealer for details. Incentives expire 2020-03-02. See dealer for details.



Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

