2019 Volkswagen Jetta

59,500 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823398
  • Stock #: N00383B
  • VIN: 3VWW57BU1KM135182

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Volkswagen Jetta Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

