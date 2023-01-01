$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - LED Headlamps
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
42,175KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9474804
- Stock #: P3118
- VIN: 3VWN57BU6KM080529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,175 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a mild mannered, competent, comfortable family sedan that aims to please. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 42,175 kms. It's solid black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Headlamps
App Connect
16 in Rama Alloy Wheels
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
