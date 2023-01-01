$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 3 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9474807

9474807 Stock #: P3119

P3119 VIN: 3VWN57BUXKM071879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Solid Black

Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3119

Mileage 44,375 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Headlamps App Connect 16 in Rama Alloy Wheels 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.