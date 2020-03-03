501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, 17 inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, KESSY Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio!
Compare at $26260 - Our Price is just $25495!
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 37,978 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, front adjustable bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 17 Inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Kessy Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio.
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
