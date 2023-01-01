$64,976+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro Progressiv
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
51,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10118094
- Stock #: P3273
- VIN: WA1DVAF18LD004684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $66925 - Our Price is just $64976!
This Audi Q8 is the answer to the BMW X6 and GLE Coupe, surpassing them in every aspect of the automotive game with ease. This 2020 Audi Q8 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
As the latest and most advanced in the sports SUV world, this Audi Q8 is the perfect answer to the fierce competition. Aggressive, sleek and built around the driver and passengers, the Q8 is by far the most advanced of the sports SUV's, providing agile handling, more than adequate power figures and an up-class interior built to perfection with the most luxurious materials and surfaces.This SUV has 51,145 kms. It's glacier white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q8's trim level is 55 TFSI quattro Progressiv. This Audi Q8 is no ordinary sports SUV. It combines four passenger luxury, premium comfort and all around amazing capabilities. It is readily equipped with a full time all wheel drive system, adaptive suspension, dual power sunroofs, front and rear fog lamps, LED brake lights, a power tailgate, a 10 speaker stereo with integrated navigation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Audi connect 4G LTE, heated and ventilated front sport seats, heated rear seats, a sport leather steering wheel, valet function, keyless entry, push button start, a homelink garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, Valetta leather seat trim with diamond stitching, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensors, Audi pre-sense basic, a top view rear view camera and surround view left, right and front side cameras.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
