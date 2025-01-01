Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> The 3 series has always been an icon of German performance vehicles, with modern technology this BMW 3 Series takes that reputation even farther. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 62,513 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3 Seriess trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 BMW 3 Series

62,513 KM

12225213

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
62,513KM
VIN 3MW5R7J00L8B11223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0071B
  • Mileage 62,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
