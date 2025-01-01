$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,513KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MW5R7J00L8B11223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0071B
- Mileage 62,513 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection!
The 3 series has always been an icon of German performance vehicles, with modern technology this BMW 3 Series takes that reputation even farther. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 62,513 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The 3 series has always been an icon of German performance vehicles, with modern technology this BMW 3 Series takes that reputation even farther. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 62,513 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Kia Forte LX IVT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 76,030 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 19,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 99,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 BMW 3 Series