2020 Buick Enclave

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Buick Enclave

Premium

2020 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8298057
  Stock #: 22-8504B
  VIN: 5GAEVBKW0LJ110874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Shale
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-8504B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

This 2020 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2020 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium Enclave comes equipped with a lot of upgrades like heated and cooled front seats, vibrating safety alert seat, heated steering wheel, second row heated seats, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assistance, front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, IntelliBeam, power folding side mirrors, memory settings, power folding third row, 120V power outlet, and a Bose premium sound system. Other interior features include blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, hands free power programmable liftgate, and LED lighting.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

