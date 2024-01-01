Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car youd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. Its quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Encores trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Buick Encore

36,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore

Preferred - Low Mileage

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
VIN KL4CJASBXLB346526

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-2115A
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Low Mileage!

This 2020 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2020 Buick Encore