$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Cadillac CTS
V-Series
2020 Cadillac CTS
V-Series
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,316KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6DV5RWXL0154827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0066A
- Mileage 64,316 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
V-Series Logos, Performance Upgrades, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!
From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence. This 2020 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This sedan has 64,316 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is V-Series. This CT5-V is the epitome of performance with a twin turboed motor upgrade, upgraded brakes and suspension, a rear spoiler, body color and black aerodynamics, alloy pedals, thicker sport steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. Other premium features include V logo floor mats, stylish alloy wheels, auto vehicle hold, LED lighting, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. The interior keeps up with unmatched style and tech features such as 10 inch touchscreen infotainment with voice recognition, smartphone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, wireless charging, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, heated leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, memory settings, digital gauge cluster, adaptive remote start, dual zone automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: V-series Logos, Performance Upgrades, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Synthetic Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence. This 2020 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This sedan has 64,316 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is V-Series. This CT5-V is the epitome of performance with a twin turboed motor upgrade, upgraded brakes and suspension, a rear spoiler, body color and black aerodynamics, alloy pedals, thicker sport steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. Other premium features include V logo floor mats, stylish alloy wheels, auto vehicle hold, LED lighting, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. The interior keeps up with unmatched style and tech features such as 10 inch touchscreen infotainment with voice recognition, smartphone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, wireless charging, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, heated leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, memory settings, digital gauge cluster, adaptive remote start, dual zone automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: V-series Logos, Performance Upgrades, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Synthetic Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
PERFORMANCE UPGRADES
Synthetic Leather
V-Series Logos
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - Certified 38,457 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 85,940 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate - Leather Seats 0 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Cadillac CTS