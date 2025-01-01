$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
WT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
WT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,437KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN2L1198827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metall
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This pickup has 77,437 kms. It's silver ice metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This pickup has 77,437 kms. It's silver ice metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Interior
Rear View Camera
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, urethane
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Exterior
Pickup box
Door handles, black
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 119,055 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent GL - Cruise Control 296,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lexus IS 300 AWD - Cooled Seats - Heated Seats 57,759 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Colorado