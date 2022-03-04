$54,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8535665
- Stock #: N00287A
- VIN: 1GCRTEE17L1153390
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N00287A
- Mileage 59,632 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Colorado delivers a Diesel I4 2.8L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL, DI, 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm, 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes (K40) Exhaust brake, ZR2 Off-Road Package includes taller and wider stance, DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers, off-road front fascia and rear bumper and fender flares, Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones.*This Chevrolet Colorado Comes Equipped with These Options *Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed AutoTrac, Transfer case shield, Trailer brake controller, integrated.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
