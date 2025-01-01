$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,801KM
VIN 1G1Y82D41L5113878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P4019
- Mileage 26,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Android Auto!
This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. This low mileage coupe has just 26,801 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is 3LT. Upgrading to this 3LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with GT2 leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive a custom leather wrapped interior package with sueded microfibre-wrapped upper trim, rear park assist and a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, a heated steering wheel for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Park Assist
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Corvette