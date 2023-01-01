2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 0 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10454163

10454163 Stock #: P0481

P0481 VIN: 2GNAXYEX5L6126457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0481

Mileage 37,084 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.