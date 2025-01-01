$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,897KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV3L6238746
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start
This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 96,897 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 290+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Forward collision alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Automatic Emergency Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Mechanical
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Headlamp control, IntelliBeam auto high beam
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Equinox