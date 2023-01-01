2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Alternator, 170 amps

Capless Fuel Fill

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Durabed, pickup bed

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)