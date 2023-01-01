$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,788KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYAEF8LZ145557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate
This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Kanata.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 85,788 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Bumper, front, Black (semi-gloss)
Bumper, rear, Black (semi-gloss)
Grille (Black bars and mesh inserts.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Tailgate, gate function manual no EZ lift
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (ZLQ) WT Fleet Convenience Package or (PCV) WT Convenience Package is ordered.) (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release t...
Interior
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining wear indicator
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Windows, power rear, express down (Not available with Regular Cab models.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500