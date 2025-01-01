$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,479KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCNYAEHXLG241485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 63,479 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate
This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 63,479 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 63,479 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan 93,010 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Package 158,387 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, V6, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, WINTERS AND SUMMERS 38,125 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500