Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate</b><br> <br> This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 63,479 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

63,479 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12086374

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,479KM
VIN 3GCNYAEHXLG241485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate

This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 63,479 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan 93,010 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Package for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Package 158,387 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, V6, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, WINTERS AND SUMMERS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, V6, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, WINTERS AND SUMMERS 38,125 KM $43,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500