$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,775KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC5LR181903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-4155A
- Mileage 149,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate!
This 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 149,775 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Cargo Net
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
Safety Alert Seat
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Glass, deep tinted
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
Fascia, rear body-colour ((PCK) Luxury Package includes trailer hitch close out.)
Safety
Trailer Sway Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Requires (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe