2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,103 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

69,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840740
  • Stock #: Q00196A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR241549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,103 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

