2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840740
- Stock #: Q00196A
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR241549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,103 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
