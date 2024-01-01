$39,898+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST - $305 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$39,898
+ taxes & licensing
85,858KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC4LGC05181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0243A
- Mileage 85,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Active Park Assist, Evasion Assist, 4G LTE
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 85,858 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC4LGC05181.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $304.32 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2020 Ford Explorer