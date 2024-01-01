$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,930KM
VIN 1FT7W2A66LEE39660
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2236A
- Mileage 154,930 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This pickup has 154,930 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2A66LEE39660.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Ford F-250