Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This pickup has 154,930 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2A66LEE39660 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2A66LEE39660</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Ford F-250

154,930 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,930KM
VIN 1FT7W2A66LEE39660

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2236A
  • Mileage 154,930 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This pickup has 154,930 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2A66LEE39660.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring CVT 38,403 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Nepean, ON
2010 Toyota Camry LE 132,990 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 126
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 126" WB 91,584 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250