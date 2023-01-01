2020 GMC Savana

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 8 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10454154

10454154 Stock #: P0439

P0439 VIN: 1GTW7AFG1L1265315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 53,841 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.