2020 GMC Savana

53,841 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,841KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10454154
  Stock #: P0439
  VIN: 1GTW7AFG1L1265315

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Commercial
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 53,841 KM

Vehicle Description

4G LTE, Easy Clean Floors, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM, Cargo Management, Air Conditioning

This 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 53,841 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

