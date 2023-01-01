$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana
Cargo Van WT
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
50,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10454157
- Stock #: P0440
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG5L1265401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 50,389 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 50,389 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This multi purpose cargo van includes 4G LTE capability, a large passenger-side door, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 6 built-in tie down anchors in the cargo area, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt power outlet, a rear view camera, LED interior cargo lights, Stabilitrak and Tow Haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
