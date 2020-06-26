Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT - Low Mileage

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,979KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5260034
  • Stock #: PA6587
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP0L1192647
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Low Mileage!

This 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With its outstanding hauling capabilities, a highly refined and effective power train and a modern, technologically advanced cabin, there is nothing that could give this 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van a run for its money. Designed to be ageless, sturdy and highly adaptable to its surroundings, this 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is easily one of the best choices for your new cargo van.This low mileage van has just 8,979 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This GMC Savana Cargo Van allows for a modern feel and experience with the addition of intermittent wipers with integrated pulse washers, a powerful stereo with MP3 compatibility, high back front bucket seats, manual single zone air conditioning, 4G LTE internet connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot available for 7 device connection, power windows, tow-haul mode selector, rear view camera integrated within the rear view mirror, hill start assist, multiple safety airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

