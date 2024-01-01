$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1GTU9FEL2LZ268996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM, Bed Liner, MultiPro Tailgate
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 GMC Sierra 1500