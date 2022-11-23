$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Used
- Listing ID: 9372205
- Stock #: PA9486
- VIN: 3GKALTEVXLL167334
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA9486
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as heated front seats, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
