$1,103+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$1,103
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
VIN 1GKS2CKJXLR247816
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam
This 2020 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 123,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$1,103
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 GMC Yukon