2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
77,002KM
VIN SHHFK7H92LU302944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2091
- Mileage 77,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback has a spacious cabin with tons of cargo space, and impressive safety features. This 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 77,002 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring CVT. This Sport Touring Civic Hatch is the top of luxury with navigation, leather trimmed seats, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HD Radio, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, rain sensing wipers, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2020 Honda Civic