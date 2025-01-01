Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 49,875 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Honda Civic

49,875 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12532831

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,875KM
VIN 2HGFC1F92LH101636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2093
  • Mileage 49,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 49,875 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro LT - Sunroof - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Chevrolet Camaro LT - Sunroof - Low Mileage 19,255 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - Navigation - Sunroof 68,930 KM $18,498 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL 86,125 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Honda Civic