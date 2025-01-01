$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
49,875KM
VIN 2HGFC1F92LH101636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2093
- Mileage 49,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 49,875 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
