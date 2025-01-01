$22,066+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT - Heated Seats - $74.43 /Wk
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT - Heated Seats - $74.43 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$22,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,398KM
VIN 2HGFC2F56LH027155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel ME
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0009A
- Mileage 51,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2020 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage sedan has just 51,398 kms. It's modern steel me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX CVT. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Siri Eyesfree, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $74.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
NH797M
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Honda Civic