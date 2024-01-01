Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2020 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether youre hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2020 HR-V.This wagon has 51,508 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our HR-Vs trim level is LX. This HR-V LX is loaded with way more than one would expect for a base model trim with heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, remote keyless entry, and multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Honda HR-V

51,508 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Used
51,508KM
VIN 3CZRU6H38LM100761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist!

This 2020 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2020 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule thats full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favourite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2020 HR-V.This wagon has 51,508 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is LX. This HR-V LX is loaded with way more than one would expect for a base model trim with heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, remote keyless entry, and multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Collision Mitigation

