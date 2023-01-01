$46,585+ tax & licensing
$46,585
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
Touring 7 Pass - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
41,225KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47983 - Our Price is just $46585!
This Honda Pilot is as unique as you and ready to help you conquer your next challenge. This 2020 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2020 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2020 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 41,225 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring 7 Pass. This 7 passenger Pilot Touring has second row captains chairs and a wider, panoramic moonroof. Touring features include cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather seats, a one touch power moonroof, with heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Hands Free Liftgate
Rear Video Entertainment
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2