2020 Honda Ridgeline

Listing ID: 9925589

9925589 Stock #: P3225

P3225 VIN: 5FPYK3F76LB500101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Premium audio system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Liftgate window: Power Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,996 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Leg Room: 932 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 986 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 2,032 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Overall height: 1,798 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm HondaLink Assist Overall Length: 5,335 mm Wheelbase: 3,180 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor Active Safety 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

