2020 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - Navigation - Cooled Seats
80,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9925589
- Stock #: P3225
- VIN: 5FPYK3F76LB500101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $48385 - Our Price is just $46976!
With sports car like drivability and a capable light truck body, this impressive Honda Ridgeline does it all with style. This 2020 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Honda Ridgeline is packed to the brim with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, you'll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,095 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Touring. This awesome Ridgeline Touring comes equipped with navigation, cooled front seats, leather seats, one touch power moonroof, heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, heated leather steering wheel, premium 540 W sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, truck bed audio, memory driver seat and side mirrors, SiriusXM, automatic highbeams, blind spot information system, LED lighting, rain sensing wipers, 150W/400W truck bed power outlet, and ambient interior lighting. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, and side mirror turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Memory Seats, Active Safety.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 2,032 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
HondaLink Assist
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
Active Safety
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
