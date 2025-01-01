$14,085+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential w/Comfort Package IVT - $47.51 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential w/Comfort Package IVT - $47.51 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,085
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
VIN 3KPC25A60LE107164
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Streaming Audio, USB Port!
This Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This sedan has 94,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Accent's trim level is Essential w/Comfort Package IVT. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 5-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, a rearview camera, 60/40 split folding back seats, a tilt steering column, variable intermittent wipers, and much more. This amazing sedan also comes with the Comfort package that adds air conditioning, Bluetooth, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Streaming Audio, Usb Port, Power Doors, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $47.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver's seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free (w/voice recognition)
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 15"
Wheels: 15" Alloy
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Smartstream Intelligent Variable
5.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L DPI I4
Additional Features
Touch Screen
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Hyundai Accent