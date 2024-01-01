$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,775KM
VIN KMHD84LF1LU921976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0006
- Mileage 57,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 57,775 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Luxury. True to its name, this Elantra Luxury offers a power sunroof, leather seats, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, SiriusXM, and dual zone automatic climate control. As if you need more, you also get driver assistance from lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet infotainment from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed exterior accents, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Chrome Exterior Accents
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Hyundai Elantra