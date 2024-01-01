Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist!</b><br> <br> Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 57,775 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Luxury. True to its name, this Elantra Luxury offers a power sunroof, leather seats, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, SiriusXM, and dual zone automatic climate control. As if you need more, you also get driver assistance from lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet infotainment from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed exterior accents, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2020 Hyundai Elantra

57,775 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,775KM
VIN KMHD84LF1LU921976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0006
  • Mileage 57,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 57,775 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Luxury. True to its name, this Elantra Luxury offers a power sunroof, leather seats, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, SiriusXM, and dual zone automatic climate control. As if you need more, you also get driver assistance from lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet infotainment from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed exterior accents, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Chrome Exterior Accents
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, NAV, CLIMATE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, NAV, CLIMATE PACKAGE 58,965 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof 50,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate 216,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra