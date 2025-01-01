$19,079+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT Luxury - $64.35 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT Luxury - $64.35 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$19,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,587KM
VIN KMHH35LE6LU124104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0165
- Mileage 65,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Collision Warning
A surprising performer for the price point, this Elantra GT was made to break expectations. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This sedan has 65,587 kms. It's space black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Luxury. The Luxury trim is a nice upgrade for this incredible compact while being a great value! This compact comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, larger aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, a rear collision warning system, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $64.35 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
A surprising performer for the price point, this Elantra GT was made to break expectations. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This sedan has 65,587 kms. It's space black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Luxury. The Luxury trim is a nice upgrade for this incredible compact while being a great value! This compact comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, larger aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, a rear collision warning system, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $64.35 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 149,562 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line - Premium Audio 13,042 KM $42,498 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay 99,675 KM $21,033 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$19,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Hyundai Elantra