2020 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Redundant Digital Speedometer Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 53 L Fuel Tank Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Passenger Seat 4.89 Axle Ratio and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device) Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT

